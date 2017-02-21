Rob Kardashian Cuddles Baby Dream In Tender Pic While Struggling To Get Over Blac Chyna

Courtesy of Instagram

In the midst of all the breakup drama surrounding him & Blac Chyna, there’s one thing guaranteed to make Rob Kardashian smile — his baby daughter Dream Kardashian, 3 months! And the reality star showed his love for the infant in the SWEETEST throwback pic of the two coupled with a precious message. Our hearts are seriously melting!

Despite the craziness that’s going down between Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, Rob’s undoubtedly focusing on their daughter Dream Kardashian, 3 months. Posting a loving Instagram photo of the two of them on Feb. 20, Rob proved to fans that as long as he’s got his baby girl, he’ll be alright — aw! There’s definitely no question Rob’s a great father.

“My favorite pic of us 💙💙,” Rob captioned the daddy-daughter snapshot that shows him cuddling baby Dream. In the photo, Dream is wide-eyed and adorable as she clings to her dad’s shoulder — SO cute! But as sweet as the image is, it’s not the first time we’ve seen this pic. In fact, the photo was first posted by Rob via Instagram on Jan. 1 as a way to welcome in the new year. At that time he captioned it, “2017 😈😈.”

The Insta was posted as reports continue to surface that Rob and Chyna have officially split — once again. But even more than that, the two have reportedly even called off their wedding! “They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source close to Rob apparently told PEOPLE. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.” But even so, breakups aren’t fun, and, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Rob is heartbroken about not getting to see Dream every day.

“The visits are regular, but brief. Only an hour or two at the most,” an insider revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY. “Rob has spent very little time with Blac. He drives himself over, from his place in Hidden Hills, to visit baby Dream at Blac’s home, in nearby Encino, 2-3 times a week. The visits are the only times Rob leaves his own gated community. He is taking the breakup hard and it has been a challenge for him to do much else or to socialize with his friends or family. He has been keeping to himself and often stays at home.” As sad as his situation with Chyna may seem, at least Rob has little Dream in his life!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised by Rob and Chyna’s latest split? Do you think they’ll get back together?

