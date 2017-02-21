Drake is such a sweetheart! The rapper gave his former flame Rihanna a special birthday shoutout on Feb. 20 in honor of her 29th birthday. Drake admitted he still has ‘a lot of love’ for his ex in his special message. You have to watch this video!

“It’s somebody’s birthday today—somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for,” Drake, 30, told the Dublin crowd at his concert. “So, instead of singing ‘Happy birthday,’ though, we just going to do this in Dublin. Instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ we’re going to set it off just like this…”

“Work,” his collaboration with Rihanna, started playing after his epic birthday speech was over. Is anyone else tearing up?

Even though they’re no longer together, Drake has always been vocal about his feelings for Rihanna. When he presented her with the MTV Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 VMAs, the rapper said he’s “been in love” with her since he was 22, and she remains one of his “best friends in the world.”

This isn’t Drake’s first special shoutout to Rihanna during one of his concerts. Before the Grammys on Feb. 12, Drake wished Rihanna’s good luck at his London concert and hoped she’d walk away a winner for their “Work” collaboration. “I hope they don’t do us dirty,” he said. “Work” didn’t win, but at least Rih got this sweet message from Drizzy!

Drake and Rihanna have been on and off for years. Could these two somehow find their way back to each other? HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Rihanna wants a mature relationship, one that’s “built on a solid foundation.” She’s not looking for drama, so if Drake’s willing to settle down, Rih would consider taking him back!

HollywoodLifers, do you have hope Drake and Rihanna could get back together? Let us know!