Take a deep breathe, ‘Flip or Flop fans — Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s show isn’t going anywhere, even after their highly publicized breakup. She sat down for her first live interview since the split on Feb. 21 and dished all about the future of ‘Flip or Flop’ and why it’s so ‘normal’ to work with her ex. Check it out here!

Fans have seen the photos of Christina and Tarek El Moussa working on Flip or Flop in the weeks since they announced their breakup, and now, Christina herself is filling us in on what exactly’s going on. “Tarek and I are filming season seven of Flip or Flop,” she confirmed. “We film together 3-4 days a week. We have a great crew, so much fun on set and look forward to continuing the show.”

She didn’t comment on the rumors that she’d be getting her own spinoff show, but explained to interviewer Michael Strahan why things haven’t been difficult between the two on-set. “Tarek and I met at work, so we worked together before we ever started dating,” she revealed. “It’s our normal. We also run a seminar company together and every five weeks we go to Vegas together and we’re onstage and have a great time. We’ll always work together.”

Of course, the pair’s focus from here on out is their kids. “Our kids are amazing,” she gushed. “Our son is 18 months, he’s literally the happiest kid on the planet. He’s just always in a good mood. Taylor, she’s is, and she’s awesome. She actually just won an award at school for being joyful. So it shows that our kids are transitioning well. Tarek and I are friends and we have a lot of support in our family. Despite everything the articles show, the kids are doing great.” Phew!

