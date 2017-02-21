‘Flip Or Flop’s Christina El Moussa Breaks Up With Family Contractor Gary Anderson

Image Courtesy of InTouch Weekly

Oh no! ‘Flip Or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa is single yet again after breaking up with family contractor Gary Anderson, her rep confirmed. Apparently, ‘being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind’ right now. To get more details, keep reading!

Flip Or Flop star Christina El Moussa, 33, has put an end to her controversial relationship with family contractor Gary Anderson, her rep confirmed to Us Weekly. “Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind,” El Moussa’s rep Cassandra Zebisch said. “She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself.”

Christina and Gary, who started dating in mid-2016, “broke up because of too many outside pressures,” a source also told the magazine.

And they definitely did have outside pressures. Christina and Gary, who were pictured together for the first time in early February, were heavily scrutinized due to her shocking split from husband Tarek El Moussa last year. Many, including Tarek, wondered if Christina and Gary (their longtime contractor) had hooked up before she parted ways with Tarek.

As we previously told you, Tarek, 35, filed for divorce from Christina on January 9 after seven years of marriage. And their split was announced a month earlier after news broke of a scary gun incident, when police were called to their Orange County, California, home in May 2016.

Currently, Tarek and Christina are still working together on their hit TV show, which may seem awkward to some, but they co-parent their daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 18 months, as well, so whether they love it or hate it, they almost have to get along. We’re just happy she’s now taking the time to focus on her children and herself.

