Chris Brown Threatened To Kill Karrueche Tran In Abusive Texts & More Accusations

This is chilling. In a shocking new restraining order, Karrueche Tran insists that she received the same treatment as Rihanna did from Chris Brown: that he punched her, pushed her down the stairs, and now continues to threaten her life. See for yourself, right here.

Poor Karrueche Tran, 28, has been allegedly fearing for her life as Chris Brown, 27, continues to harass her and her friends, according to claims in a new restraining order on Feb. 21. He “threatened to kill me, to ‘take me out’ to others, threatened to kill me over text messages directly to my phone, threatened to harass my friends, and threatened to shoot me,” Karrueche writes in the court docs.

Even more shocking, she claims that a “few years ago” Chris “punched me twice in stomach,” and “pushed my down stairs” but she kept it a secret. Now she “decided to finally go through with the restraining order because he is starting to take action on his words.” She further described the situation by saying “around the second week of February he told a few people that he was going to kill me. He said if no one else can have me, then he’s gonna take me out I have text messages from Dec. 2016 – Jan. 2017 where hes made several threats including beating me up and making my life hell.”

On top of that, he’s gone after her friends. “There was an incident a few weeks ago where he told my friend he had to leave a party or else he was gonna get beat up, and also threw a drink in another friends face.” This is so horrifying, and we hope that Chris didn’t actually do these things but between his record with Rihanna and his recent ranting video about “stalking his exes,” it doesn’t look good.

