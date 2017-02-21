Chris Brown Says ‘Don’t Believe Bullsh*t’ After Karrueche’s Scary Abuse Claims

Chris Brown is NOT happy! The singer took to Instagram on February 21 to blast his ex Karrueche Tran after she filed a restraining order against him, Feb. 21. The actress claimed that Chris allegedly threatened to kill her, and now he’s got A LOT to say. See his explosive response here!

Chris Brown, 27, and Karrueche Tran, 28, are locked into a heated battle. Chris posted a somewhat casual response to Karreuche’s accusations on Instagram, slipping his message to his ex-girlfriend into a video about his upcoming shows! In the strange video, Chris tells his fans “make sure y’all don’t be listening to all this bullsh*t man. I don’t know what the f**k they’re talking about. Don’t believe all that bullsh*t, bro.” Subtle, Chris. He does not look happy at all!

The singer’s explosive response comes after his ex filed a restraining order on him for allegedly threatening to kill her in the past, as well as reportedly abusing her. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY obtained court docs, which you can read in the link, below.

Chris allegedly “told a few people that he was going to kill me,” Karrueche claimed in the docs. She also claimed that Chris reportedly told his friends if he couldn’t have her, then no one else could. That’s when Karrueche said that Chris allegedly “threatened to shoot me.” OMG.

Karrueche also claimed that Chris reportedly “punched me in my stomach twice,” and “pushed me down the stairs,” a few years ago. TMZ pointed out that the alleged incident would have been when Chris was on probation for beating his other ex, Rihanna, 28, [2009].

In the legal docs, Karrueche goes on to accuse Chris of allegedly threatening to harm her friends. She recalled one time in particular where he reportedly threw a drink at one of them. So, why did Karrueche choose to file a restraining order now? — She claims that she must “take action because it’s become more serious.”

Chris and Karrueche dated on-and-off for years before they ultimately split in Dec. 2014, when the singer told fans at one of his concerts that he was single. The pair reportedly kept in touch after that. But, things cooled off when Karrueche found out that he fathered a child [Royalty, 2], with Nia Guzman. On March 4, 2015, she tweeted, “Listen. One can only take so much. The best of luck to Chris and his family. No baby drama for me.” They haven’t been back together since, but she and Chris have had a few tumultuous encounters on social media as recent as late 2016.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by this report? Tell us below.