Chris Brown ‘Livid’ With Karrueche Tran’s Violent Abuse Claims In Restraining Order

Chris Brown is finally opening up about the Karrueche Tran restraining order, and he's totally pissed! We've EXCLUSIVELY learned that he rapper is 'livid' with his ex for making violence abuse allegations.

Things are only getting more heated between Chris Brown, 27, and Karrueche Tran, 28! “Chris is frustrated and livid that he now has to deal with yet another negative incident,” an insider close to the situation tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Friends are hoping he doesn’t respond via social media or publicly. It would just lead him down a road he doesn’t need to get into. This is not a good day for Chris. He’s made that this is all happening and he’s just starting to deal with the fallout. He’s wondering what to do next.”

Well, despite his friends wishes, the hip-hop star responded to the restraining order news pretty quickly. He didn’t necessarily write anything targeted towards his ex-girlfriend, but the artwork on his Instagram page is pretty creepy and violent. Chris posted a photo of Jason Voorhees (the serial killer from the Friday The 13th franchise) stabbing a bloody blade through his head. This really ins’t an appropriate time for Chris is be sharing such violent pictures, especially after reportedly threatening to kill Karrueche!

According to the court documents (which we’ve obtained), the “Party” rapper “threatened to kill me, to ‘take me out’ to others, threatened to kill me over text messages directly to my phone, threatened to harass my friends, and threatened to shoot me,” writes Karrueche. This guy just can’t catch a break! Looking back on his history with Soulja Boy, Baylee Curran, and even Rihanna, it’s pretty clear that Chris needs help. Whether it’s rehab or therapy, we hope to see Chris work on himself and channel his energy in a positive way in the future!

