Chris Brown Posts Violent Jason Voorhees Pic After Karrueche Gets Restraining Order

REX Shutterstock

Well, this is awkward. Just hours after we learned Karrueche Tran filed a restraining order against Chris Brown for allegedly threatening to kill her, the singer posted a violent, bloody photo of ‘Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees on Instagram. Could it be some sort of message? See it here.

We can’t believe how bizarre Chris Brown can be. Just hours after it was revealed that Karrueche Tran had filed a restraining order against her the singer, he posted a mildly violent photo of Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhees on Instagram. And the reason why it’s so odd is because Karrueche claims Chris not only threatened to kill her, but he also allegedly attacked her twice while they were dating. So why post such a violent photo of a fictional murderer? It doesn’t make sense to us.

A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:37am PST

No caption was given, so the meaning behind the photo is up to your own interpretation. But no matter why Chris posted it, the timing seems odd and it just doesn’t look good.

As we previously told you, Karrueche was granted a restraining order against Chris Brown after she made a sworn statement to a judge in February 2017, saying he told “a few people” that he wanted to “kill” her. Meanwhile, Chris took to Instagram to tell his fans not to believe the “bulls***.”

“Make sure y’all don’t be listening to all this bulls*** man. I don’t know what the f*** they’re talking about. Don’t believe all that bulls***, bro,” he said.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about the violent Jason Voorhees photo that Chris Brown posted on Instagram? Do you think it’s some sort of message to Karrueche? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.