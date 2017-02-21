Chris Brown Hitting On Rihanna’s Friend Melissa? See His Message To Her Insta

SplashNews/REX Shutterstock

This just in: Chris Brown has been chasing Rihanna’s best friend, AKA model Melissa Forde, and the proof is in the Instagram activity. So will the pair begin dating? Check it out right here!

Chris Brown, 27, clearly has his eye on Rihanna‘s friend Melissa Forde, and he’s been pursuing her in front of our eyes. He started following her Instagram, @mdollas11, on Feb. 20, and when The Shade Room posted about it, Chris weighed in on Feb. 21:

#ChrisBrown stepped into #TheShadeRoom to let it be known that he is up to absolutely nothing and that Melissa will always be the homie A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:38am PST

“Homie”, huh? We’ll see.

Obviously, Chris is treading on shaky territory. It would be a pretty big violation of girl code if Melissa responded to Chris’ advances, so we can’t see them getting together any time soon. Still, we’ll keep you posted!

Fans instantly freaked out at the prospect of Chris going after RiRi’s best girl, and most importantly, they do not believe for one second that Chris considers Melissa to be only a “friend”. “Okay so if that’s always been the homie why is he just barely following her now?” one user commented on Instagram. “I mean….if she was and always was the homie y u just now following her? Ok sis,” another echoed. It is pretty suspicious!

Meanwhile, Chris has not been 100% single lately. As we previously knew, the rapper was spotted partying hard at a mansion with his rumored girlfriend Vanessa Vargas ahead of the Grammy Awards on Feb. 11, and the pair appeared to be having a blast. Maybe he should focus on Vanessa and stop chasing RiRi’s friends!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris and Melissa will date? Tell us!

