Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean & Migos Drop Hot Collab That’ll Get You Ready For Summer

This…is…EVERYTHING! Calvin Harris has worked his studio magic once again, teaming up with Frank Ocean and members of Migos to create the insanely catchy tune ‘Slide.’ We’ve got the details on the DJ’s new collaboration that will have you putting on a tank top and praying for summer.

What a dream team! Super producer Calvin Harris, 33, is going to have another surefire hit on his hands, enlisting Frank Ocean, 29, and two members of Migos to help create a song for the summer that we desperately need in these gloomy winter months. The DJ gave us a few drops to his new song “Slide” — which features Frank on vocals as well as Offset and Quavo from Migos — via some Snapchat videos Feb. 21 and it is sick! From the little taste we have, we’re totally dying for more.

Calvin made sure that the song FEELS like summer, by driving around in the L.A. sunshine while playing snippets from the new song. Even when clouds roll in, he showcases lush palm trees as he cruises through the City of Angels. Give it a listen and just try not to find yourself jamming out to the beat!

Preview of the new Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos track coming soon pic.twitter.com/5VbF5CpxMq — Tribe Called God (@tribecalledgods) February 21, 2017

Calvin dropped the teaser art for the song on his Instagram and Twitter accounts just before releasing the audio. If timing is any indication, we should be getting the entire tune within the next week or two as he announced his “This Is What You Came For” collaboration with Rihanna, 28, in 2016 much the same way.

CALVIN HARRIS // FRANK OCEAN // MIGOS pic.twitter.com/UvsJzm9F6k — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) February 21, 2017

Hopefully this song will get the same kind of massive airplay that “This Is What You Came For” did, as Frank so deserves to have his talent brought to the greater masses. Teamed up with Calvin’s brand and the Migos’ current hot streak with “Bad and Bougee,” this record should be an epic smash. This is a total team effort as in the credits, all four guys’ real names — Adam Wiles (Calvin), Christopher Breaux (Frank), Quavious Marshall (Quavo) and Kiari Cephus (Offset) — are listed as the writers. With that insane lineup of talent on one song, this is going to be the mother of all jams!

