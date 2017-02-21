Courtesy Of Instagram

Blue Ivy CANNOT be bothered and we are loving it! Showing off her sassy side, Beyonce & Jay Z’s adorable 5-year-old daughter greeted her adoring fans on a balcony and barely paid them ANY attention as they enthusiastically waved at her. You’ll die laughing at this hilarious clip!

Blue Ivy Carter, 5, is music royalty, and boy does she know it! Of course she’s used to being showered with attention, but apparently the adoration no longer amuses the youngster. After all, in a video posted to The Shade Room on Feb. 21, Blue stands on a balcony as fans wave at her below. Her response? She stares for a second and casually walks back inside — never even cracking a smile!

Clearly Blue doesn’t have time to entertain us peasants! “Lmao! Blue ivy wasn’t here for the fans 😂,” one commenter wrote next to the Insta clip. Another said, “She’s got so much attitude!!” Looks like Beyonce, 35, taught her well! But Blue will have to get used to sharing the spotlight soon. After all, her mom is pregnant with twins — so Blue is about to get not one, but two baby siblings!

And as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the little one is apparently extremely pumped about becoming a big sis.“Blue is so excited to be a big sister,” a source revealed to Us earlier this month. “[Beyoncé and Jay] are ecstatic. They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. It’s even better than they wished for.” Aw! We can totally see Blue being an amazing older sibling.

Like her mom though, there’s no question the 5-year-old has a diva streak in her. In fact, even Bey herself has referred to Blue as her “biggest muse!” And at this point, from their matching outfits to their similar personalities, the two are basically replicas of each other — and we are TOTALLY here for it! We just love that Blue is young but still has a larger-than-life personality!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving this sassy video of Blue?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.