Courtesy of Snapchat/Instagram

Whoa, is Blac Chyna the queen of losing baby weight, or what? Chyna shared a pic flaunting some epic weight loss just three months after giving birth, amid rumors she might be pregnant yet again!

Blac Chyna, 28, has definitely been working overtime to lose weight since giving birth to her 3-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian on Nov. 10, 2016, and man has it paid off. The hot mama of two has apparently dropped a whopping 40 lbs. according to a pic she shared on Snapchat on Feb. 21 of her standing on a digital scale with the read out “152.4.” “From 192 to 152.4 – Goal 130 – Summer 2017,” she captioned the shot. Impressive, much? For sure.

Chyna has been updating fans regularly about her progress during her journey to sculpt her post-baby body. But, was her motivation behind sharing this particular pic more than just the desire to flaunt her most recent weight loss milestone? After all, rumors have started swirling that even though she and baby daddy Rob Kardashian, 29, have apparently called off their wedding, she might be carrying his second child!

“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source reportedly close to the reality TV star revealed to PEOPLE last week. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.” So is it particularly important to Chyna that she squash any rumors she and Rob are expecting another little one because they aren’t together anymore?

Though Chyna’s impressive weight loss is nothing to scoff at, the pregnancy rumors did start up because of a pic that showed her rocking a possible baby bump on Feb. 19 while attending a birthday party for her bestie Amber Rose‘s four-year-old son. However, it could have just been taken at a weird angle and Chyna could be well on her way to reaching her goal weight!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Chyna is really pregnant again? Do you think this pic proves that she isn’t? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.