Blac Chyna Expecting Rob Kardashian’s 2nd Baby? Shocking Pics Reveal Bump

Is that what we think it is? Blac Chyna uncharacteristically hid her figure underneath baggy clothing on Feb. 19, exposing what COULD be a baby bump and leaving some fans to believe she’s pregnant once again — just 3 months after welcoming baby Dream! Could Rob Kardashian be the dad?

What?! Is Blac Chyna, 28, actually pregnant again? A new report from Media Takeout claims that she is, and it’s all because of a pic that was snapped on Feb. 19 as Chyna arrived at her BFF Amber Rose‘s son’s fourth birthday party. The reality star was seen rocking an Adidas sweatsuit featuring an oversized top and comfy track pants, but she also seemed to be sporting something else — an unusually rounder middle!

“MediaTakeOut.com told you guys about the rumor that Blac Chyna was pregnant again a few weeks ago. Well it ain’t rumor y’all it’s FACTS,” the online publication wrote on Feb. 20. However, while it IS possible Blac could be expecting again — even though she only gave birth to her and Rob Kardashian‘s, 29, first child together three months ago — it seems more plausible at this point that the pic was just taken during an unflattering moment.

There’s other explanations as to why Chyna’s shirt seemed to bulge from her stomach — maybe it was the wind? But if the reality star IS expecting, we have to wonder — is Rob the father? After all, the two have reportedly been separated for “a while” now and their wedding is apparently off for GOOD this time. “They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source reportedly close to Rob revealed to PEOPLE last week. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

But we can only imagine how dramatic it’s GOING to get if Chyna is truly expecting baby Kardashian number two! And if the alleged baby isn’t Rob’s? Well that’ll just break his heart! But before we get too ahead of ourselves, let’s keep things in perspective. After all, that “bump” could just be the wind, right?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Blac is pregnant again? Or is this just another crazy rumor?

