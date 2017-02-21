Chad Johnson Reveals He’s Interested In ‘Bachelor’ Villain Corinne: We’ve Been Texting

Bachelor Villains in paradise? It sounds like that’s the plan if Nick Viall doesn’t chose Corinne Olympios! Chad Johnson just revealed he’s interested in Corinne, they’ve already been talking — and he hopes to meet her!

“I mean, I don’t know what she’s like in person, but… we’ve texted a little bit,” Chad Johnson, 28, told Entertainment Tonight during a Facebook Live interview when asked about fans shipping him with Corinne Olympios, 25. He actually revealed that they started talking because he knew he could relate to her.

“I knew that because she was the villain, nobody was really going to be talking to her. She was probably going through this all alone,” he said, adding that it got to be a lot for him too when the non-stop hate would come through. “So I just wanted to let her know, like, ‘Try not to look at it, let it pass. It will slow down,'” he said. “She’s good [now]. I think at first, she had the same emotion as me. She was like, ‘No, I’m good. I got this,’ and then a couple weeks down the line, I think she texted me like, ‘This is getting kind of tough.'”

Of course Chad is going back to Bachelor in Paradise after being infamously sent home last season, but he revealed that the world may see a different side of him this time around — and he actually wants to find love. “It is a great opportunity,” he said. “I think the one thing people would see with me is my ability to read through people and know which girl just wants to pawn teeth whitener, and which girl actually likes me.”

Chad has actually cut way down on drinking, and his goals for this season are simple: “Try not to black out, try not to get kicked off. Do not scream at Chris Harrison, [and] watch out for the crabs. And actually try to get on a date with the girls I am interested in.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Corinne and Chad could actually date? Would you ship them? Let us know