This is hard to watch, you guys. During an interview on ‘Good Morning America’ on Feb. 21, Angelina Jolie was asked about her split from Brad Pitt…and she sat in silence for several minutes before being able to form an answer. Watch here to check it out and find out how the Jolie-Pitt family is coping since the September divorce filing.

While on location in Cambodia, Angelina Jolie, 41, took some time out of her busy schedule to video chat into Good Morning America for an interview about her new movie, First They Killed My Father, and she did not seem prepared when George Stephanopoulos brought up her divorce from Brad Pitt, 53, amidst his questions about the film.

George mentioned that she filed for divorce in September for the health of her family, and asked if the Jolie-Pitt clan is actually healthier now, five months later. When the subject came up, Angie got choked up, and struggled to come up with a response. Based on her answer, though, it certainly seems like they have a long way to go.

“We are focusing on the health of our family and so we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family,” she said, after the dramatic pause. She added, “We will always be a family. Always.”

This new interview comes just days after Angie broke down in tears during a similar interview with BBC News. She made the same point about Brad “always” being family in that Q&A, and added that the divorce was a “very difficult time.” Right now, Angie has all six kids with her in Cambodia, and since the pair agreed for their divorce court case to be made private, it’s unclear just how often Brad is able to see them at this time. Last we knew, he was still only allowed to spend time with them while supervised.

