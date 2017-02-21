Amber Tamblyn Gives Birth: Star Welcomes 1st Child With Husband — A Baby Girl

REX/Shutterstock

She’s here! Amber Tamblyn is officially a mother after giving birth to her & her husband David Cross’ 1st child — a tiny baby GIRL! We can only imagine how thrilled the sweet couple must be about starting their family after nearly 5 years of marriage! Get all the exciting details about their precious angel here.

From Sisterhood to motherhood! Amber Tamblyn, 33, has given birth to her and her hubby David Cross‘, 52, first child, and announced the happy news on Feb. 21 via her Instagram account! Now the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star is officially a member of the parenting club. SO exciting! The star gave birth to a baby girl and we could not be happier for her and David.

David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:45am PST

“David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale,” Amber captioned a video on Instagram announcing the arrival of her and David’s bundle of joy. Hmm, what a name, right? LOL. In the precious clip, the newborn’s foot can be seen wiggling to soft music in the background — SO sweet!

Amber casually revealed she was expecting by dropping a subtle bombshell in a super candid essay she published online back in October. Also announcing she had been sexually assaulted by an ex at a club, the actress wrote in Glamour, “Motherhood has been heavily on my mind because I am going to be a mother soon. I’m pregnant, with a daughter on the way. I think constantly about the world I am bringing her into. Will I get a phone call from my daughter someday, one she never wanted to make?” Talk about a powerful reveal!

Amber and her longtime beau tied the knot in October 2012, and while we’re super excited for the two and their new bundle of joy, we can only imagine how fellow mom and former co-star Blake Lively, 29, must feel! After all, Blake and Amber are great friends and it was actually Blake who shared Amber’s first baby bump pic back in back October. Aw! Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Amber and David? Send the happy couple your congratulations below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.