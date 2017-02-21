Oscars 2017: Emma Stone, Denzel Washington & More Will Win Big — My Predictions

The biggest night in Hollywood has arrived! ‘La La Land,’ ‘Fences,’ and more top movies of 2016 are nominated for Oscars this year, but who will win? My money is on celebs like Emma Stone, Viola Davis, and more! Here are all my Academy Award predictions!
Best Picture: La La Land
Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land
See More Pics Of ‘La La Land’
Best Actor: Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Adapted Screenplay: Moonlight
Best Original Screenplay: Manchester By The Sea
Best Cinematography: La La Land
Best Costume Design: La La Land
Best Film Editing: La La Land
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Suicide Squad
Best Production Design: La La Land
Best Score: La La Land
Best Song: “City of Stars,” La La Land
Best Sound Editing: Hacksaw Ridge
Best Sound Mixing: La La Land
Best Visual Effects: The Jungle Book
Best Animated Feature: Zootopia
Best Documentary Feature: O.J.: Made in America
Best Foreign Language Film: Toni Erdmann
Best Animated Short: Piper
Best Documentary Short: Joe’s Violin
Best Live Action Short: Ennemis Interieurs
La La Land is currently tied with Titanic and All About Eve for the most Oscar nominations ever with 14 nods. If Emma wins Best Actress, like I predict she will, it will be the starlet’s first-ever Academy Award. The same goes for La La Land director Damien.
My predictions were made on our sister site GoldDerby.com. The 89th annual Academy Awards will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Late night host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the show for the first time. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting, Justin Timberlake, and John Legend will be performing their Academy Award-nominated songs at this year’s Oscars ceremony. Come back to HollywoodLife.com on Oscar night for all the coverage, including photos, videos, and more!
HollywoodLifers, do you agree with my Academy Awards predictions? Let me know.