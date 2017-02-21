Oscars 2017: Emma Stone, Denzel Washington & More Will Win Big — My Predictions

The biggest night in Hollywood has arrived! ‘La La Land,’ ‘Fences,’ and more top movies of 2016 are nominated for Oscars this year, but who will win? My money is on celebs like Emma Stone, Viola Davis, and more! Here are all my Academy Award predictions!

Best Picture: La La Land

Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Actor: Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Adapted Screenplay: Moonlight

Best Original Screenplay: Manchester By The Sea

Best Cinematography: La La Land

Best Costume Design: La La Land

Best Film Editing: La La Land

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Suicide Squad

Best Production Design: La La Land

Best Score: La La Land

Best Song: “City of Stars,” La La Land

Best Sound Editing: Hacksaw Ridge

Best Sound Mixing: La La Land

Best Visual Effects: The Jungle Book

Best Animated Feature: Zootopia

Best Documentary Feature: O.J.: Made in America

Best Foreign Language Film: Toni Erdmann

Best Animated Short: Piper

Best Documentary Short: Joe’s Violin

Best Live Action Short: Ennemis Interieurs

La La Land is currently tied with Titanic and All About Eve for the most Oscar nominations ever with 14 nods. If Emma wins Best Actress, like I predict she will, it will be the starlet’s first-ever Academy Award. The same goes for La La Land director Damien.

My predictions were made on our sister site GoldDerby.com. The 89th annual Academy Awards will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Late night host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the show for the first time. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting, Justin Timberlake, and John Legend will be performing their Academy Award-nominated songs at this year’s Oscars ceremony. Come back to HollywoodLife.com on Oscar night for all the coverage, including photos, videos, and more!

