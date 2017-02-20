Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose Throw Epic Bash For Son, 4 & Lamar Odom Attends: Celeb Pics

Courtesy of Instagram/Courtesy of Snapchat

WHAT a birthday! Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose’s adorable 4-year-old son Sebastian had the party of a lifetime when his parents threw him a star-studded bash on Feb. 19. The party was SO epic that even celebs like Blac Chyna & Lamar Odom showed up! See the fun-filled pics here.

Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, 4, is one lucky little guy! For his fourth b-day, his parents Amber Rose, 33, and Wiz Khalifa, 29, gave him a superhero-themed party that was completely lit! The backyard bash was SO epic in fact that even Blac Chyna, 28, and Lamar Odom, 37, showed up to enjoy the DJ booth, a speech from the birthday boy, a magic show, and a delicious-looking three-layer cake — wow!

Keeping it causal in a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and light blue high-tops, Lamar showed up for Sebastian’s special day and posed for a pic with Wiz by the pool. “Hanging with my dude @wizkhalifa at Sebastian’s birthday party,” Lamar captioned the Instagram pic he posted on Feb. 19. In the photo, Wiz wears a black hoodie and gray slacks as the background displays red and blue balloons in honor of his son’s b-day.

Chyna, who’s Amber’s BFF, also sported casual attire as she wore a colorful, printed Adidas sweatsuit and a beanie. The reality star was all smiles as she showed off her moves on the dance floor. Looks like she wasn’t even thinking about her baby daddy Rob Kardashian, 29! After all, Chyna and Rob, who have 14-week-old baby daughter named Dream together ended their rocky relationship yet AGAIN earlier this week, according to Us Weekly.

But the most important thing about Sebastian’s party is that the youngster himself seemed to have a great time! In Snapchats taken by Amber, he wore Joker face paint and sat with his friends in the first row of a magic show. His party also had a Spiderman character and lots of dancing! The most precious moment of the day was when Sebastian joined his parents on the dance floor and all three of them held hands — aw! Talk about co-parenting goals!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Lamar showed up to Sebastian’s party? Doesn’t the little guy’s party look amazing?

