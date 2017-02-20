‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Tom Schwartz Denies Cheating On Katie & Calls Off Wedding

Courtesy of Bravo!

What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas. Tom Schwartz learned that the hard way on the Feb. 20 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ when he was confronted about hooking up with another woman behind Katie’s back. Things got so heated that Schwartz called off their wedding.

Oh man. Just when Tom Schwartz thought he moved on from his Vegas cheating scandal, Kristen Doute brought it up on the Feb. 20 episode of Vanderpump Rules, saying it’s the sole reason why he and Katie fight so much. Apparently, Katie admitted that off-camera, so Kristen took it upon herself to defend her BFF and try to get Tom Schwartz to finally admit he did more than just kiss a woman in Sin City two years ago, as many of them have suspected.

Even Kristen’s boyfriend, Carter, jumped in on the action and begged Tom Schwartz to finally come clean.

“You’re f***ing goddamn right I made out with her,” Tom Schwartz told Carter. “Yes, I made out with that chick.” Carter replied, “And you didn’t f*** her, right?” Schwartz then fired back, “I did not!”

Immediately upon seeing Katie, Schwartz told her he didn’t like the rumors Kristen was spreading. He said Kristen was out of line, but Katie didn’t agree with him, so he told her, “You act like a moron, and you want unconditional love.” Ouch.

And that was when Tom Schwartz stormed into his hotel room, ripped off his wig (he was dressed in drag), and said the wedding’s off.

Ariana then said to the camera, “If Katie really thinks that Schwartz slept with this girl in Vegas, and she’s been holding onto this grudge for two years, I can totally see why that would be a huge issue for her that she can’t get over. They have a lot of s*** that they need to deal with.”



