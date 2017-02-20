Tove Lo Lifts Up Top & Flashes Bare Breasts At Audience During Boston Concert: Wild Pics

Courtesy of Youtube

Whoa there! Tove Lo bared it ALL during a particularly racy performance in Boston where she showed off her bare breasts while performing on stage. Shamelessly flashing her enthusiastic audience, the singer gave fans a quick strip tease right before she let it all hang out — and the crowd was LOVING it! See the crazy pics here.

Tove Lo, 29, proved she’s ANYTHING but shy during a live performance in Boston on Feb. 19. Getting super into her music while singing “Talking Body,” the braless star gave her audience an unexpected peepshow when she seductively lifted up her shirt to reveal her bare naked breasts for all to see! Pretty crazy, right? But Tove seemed to be enjoying every minute of it — and so did the cheering crowd!

Hope you're ready BOSTON! #LADYWOODTOUR 🌕✨ A post shared by Tove Lo (@tovelo) on Feb 19, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

Boston I'm celebrating your awesomeness you were a fucking maaaagical crowd ✨🌕🙌❤ THANK YOU A post shared by Tove Lo (@tovelo) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

It’s no huge surprise that Tove flashed her assets on stage — after all, it HAS happened before. And Tove has earned herself the reputation of being quite raw and edgy compared to her pop-music peers. But this latest stunt, which occurred at Boston’s House of Blues, as part of the US leg of her Lady Wood tour, was nonetheless bold! In the end, she seemed quite pleased with her performance — bosoms and all — when she took to Instagram to thank her Boston audience.

“Boston I’m celebrating your awesomeness you were a fucking maaaagical crowd ✨🌕🙌❤ THANK YOU,” Tove captioned a pic of herself consuming a fizzy drink from an oversized cocktail glass. Another time Tove flashed her fans was during Philadelphia’s Jingle Ball back in December when she took to the stage braless once again. She wore only a mustard mesh top over black pasties, which covered her nipples.

And let’s not forget when she totally turned heads after stepping out at Australia’s ARIAs wearing a sheer orange dress with a uterus printed on it. Yep…she’s certainly not one to stick to conventional norms! But it seems like that’s exactly what her fans love about her!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Tove flashed the crowd? Do you think her bold move was trashy or empowering?

