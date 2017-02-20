‘The Vampire Diaries’ EP Drops Finale Spoilers — Teases Katherine’s Return, Klaroline & More

Get your tissues ready. We already knew big things were coming on the series finale of ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ but Julie Plec just dropped some major hints — and not everyone’s going to like them.

Let’s start with Nina Dobrev‘s return, shall we? While Nina played so many characters during her time on The Vampire Diaries, many people were hoping they’d not only see Elena return, but also see a glimpse of Katherine, especially since the gates of Hell were opened and we can assume that‘s where she’s been.

Well it looks like that dream will come true. During a Twitter Q&A, executive producer Julie Plec was asked if we’d see Katherine and her answer was simple: “Si!” So, while we’ve seen Elena (or what looks like Elena) in the promo, we will also see Katherine, which means many, many more possibilities.

Another question Julie was asked was about the possibility of seeing a Klaroline moment on the finale. Let’s be honest, the Klaus/Caroline fans are the real deal. While Julie didn’t give too much away, she responded with, “sort of….???” Then a fan asked if the ending will tie in with The Originals‘ storyline. “A tiny tiny bit,” Julie answered.

So, fans are now freaking out at the possibility that there will be a Klaroline reunion; however, in my opinion, it’s more likely that she’ll mention him or that at some point, she’ll leave Mystic Falls and head toward New Orleans.

After reading through the Q&A, here are a few other tidbits Julie revealed about the March 10 finale:

– The final scene will take place in the Salvatore house

– Kai will not get a happy ending

– There won’t be any more children added to the mix

– There will be flash forwards and/or flashbacks in the finale

– Damon and Elena will come face to face

– A main character will die on the series finale

HollywoodLifers, do you miss Klaroline?