‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Kailyn Wants To Get Back Together With Javi — Calling Off Divorce?

Um, did we just hear Kailyn correctly? After a quick trip to Hawaii on the Feb. 20 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Kailyn revealed to Javi that there’s a chance they’ll get back together one day. Does this mean the divorce is off? Read our full recap below!

Hell must have frozen over because Kailyn teased the idea of getting back together with Javi on the Feb. 20 episode of Teen Mom 2, despite demanding a divorce several months ago. After a quick vacation to Hawaii with a friend, Kailyn said she came back home with a new perspective on life, and part of that involved looking at Javi differently. First, she got super jealous when she found out Javi was making out with another woman, and then when he brought up the fact that they’re getting divorce and it shouldn’t matter, Kailyn kept giggling and said there’s a chance they might end up getting back together one day. Anyway, when Javi left the house, he told producers Kailyn cried upon seeing him earlier in the night, but when they asked her about it, she denied it and said she didn’t want to talk about their relationship on camera. (Kailyn does know she signed up for a reality TV show, right?)

Meanwhile, Jenelle prepared for her upcoming court date with her mom after learning that Nathan was arrested for breaking into his ex’s house. Because of this, Jenelle asked her lawyer if she should ask for more custody of Kaiser, but the lawyer suggested she wait it out and see how Nathan’s behavior is over the next few months. As for regaining custody of Jace, Jenelle’s lawyer said she has a strong case, but there’s no way to know how a judge will rule. Also, Jenelle tried taking Jace with her to NYC for a work thing, but Barbara refused to let Jenelle take him out of school on a Friday. Obviously, an argument ensued.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Cole celebrated Aubree‘s 7th birthday with presents and a carrot cake — apparently, it’s Aubree’s favorite. Sadly, Adam never called to wish her a happy birthday, but we can’t say we’re surprised. Also, Cole built a very cool crib for the baby.

Finally, Jeremy returned home from South Dakota and surprised Addie. She, of course, was elated to see her daddy, but Leah seemed pretty annoyed with him — mostly because he kept changing the pickup time on her. Her grandma even suggested she try to seek full custody if he continues to be a “deadbeat dad.” Gracie also had a blood test to see if she has the same gene as Ally, but the results still haven’t come in yet.

