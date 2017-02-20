‘Quantico’ Recap: A Last-Second Twist Changes Everything For Alex & Co.

Image Courtesy of ABC

Now that’s one way to end an episode! The Feb. 20 episode of ‘Quantico’ featured the crisis coming to an end, Alex and Ryan figuring out where their relationship stands, and Claire Haas brings Alex and other agents together and drops one huge bombshell on them.

Eight months before the hostage crisis, Alex is feeling kind of guilty after the explosion. Alex tells Owen that Ryan claims Lydia has nothing to do with the AIC. Owen advises Alex not to ponder over the explosion. There are more important things to be worrying about.

Harry makes a call to Phillip. He’s found out everything the NSA has on Elliot’s father. While Harry wants revenge for Elliot’s senseless death, he’s not so sure it’s the right thing to do.

Keyes is back to teach this week. He makes all the recruits come up with an emergency action plan they can use to get out alive if they’re exposed. They also must make a will. Talk about morbid. Meanwhile, Owen and the other recruits are questioned about the explosion. The remains of the man inside were of former student Jeremy.

An illegal digital tap was found at the NSA. Jeremy was tracking it, but for whom? The NSA assignment Owen had the recruits do has gotten him (and Lydia) in big trouble.

Ryan reveals to Alex at the bar that Lydia has asked him to stick around. They share a sweet kiss in front of everyone, finally outing their romance to the other recruits. Harry arrives and wants to talk to Sebastian, which we know isn’t going to end well. Sebastian starts to berate him about Sir Lawrence Bishop, not knowing the fully story. This sends Harry over the edge. He gets drunk and reveals he’s MI6. After losing control, Harry leaves The Farm.

Shelby makes a frantic call to Alex to tell her that Owen is about to take the fall for placing the illegal tap at the NSA. She warns Alex to stay out of it. Because she’s Alex, she doesn’t. She runs to Owen and pleads with him to give his decision a second thought. Owen doesn’t budge and is taken away in handcuffs. She’s left with Lydia, who gives Alex a piece of her mind and kicks her out of The Farm.

The Explanation You’ve Been Waiting For

As Sebastian being wheeled away, Alex and Lydia bring Ryan up to speed on what’s really going on. Lydia hid the drives that the AIC were after at the summit. She believes Dayana stayed behind to find them and have Will decrypt them. Lydia wants a small team to go back inside and find the drives.

Nimah and Miranda walk in to FBI headquarters with all the answers Shelby and everyone else has been waiting for. Shelby warns them that there are a plethora of charges they could be facing in the aftermath of the crisis. Miranda knew all of this was coming. Okay, not all of it. She asked Nimah to be her eyes and ears on the inside, but Miranda never thought the CLF would go radical.

“I’m not Liam,” Miranda says. “I’m not a traitor.” She explains everything to Shelby. Jeremy found her a month after he faked his death (i.e. the explosion) and said the group was more dangerous than expected. He was recruited after being cut from The Farm. The AIC recruited him for the same reasons he was brought to The Farm in the first place. He went to the instructors at The Farm, who had created the Citizen’s Liberation Front to fight the AIC. They needed help from the FBI and went to Miranda. She discovered that First Lady Elaine Todd was a part of the AIC. She had called most of the members of the AIC to the summit. Miranda realized that the AIC was planning to do something the drives being handed over at the summit, so they mobilized. She never could have imagined that the AIC would have killed the First Lady. Miranda thought they would just create the hostage situation, grab the drives and disappear. She didn’t think it would go this far.

‘I’ll Always Love You’

Understandably, Harry and Leon don’t trust Lydia. Neither does Alex. But they have to get those drives. Lydia makes Alex stick with her when the group heads inside. Alex and Lydia separate and Alex comes across Dayana and Will. Dayana swears she’s not the bad guy. She’s trying to destroy the drives, not take them.

Dayana says she’s been instructed by LYDIA to hid the drives. Suddenly, Alex is SHOT! Thank goodness for bulletproof vests. Alex finds Lydia grabbing the drives. “I always knew you were AIC,” Alex says to Lydia. Yep, Lydia is the enemy. She thinks she’s won. The contents of the one drive’s has been uploaded. Alex attacks Lydia and they go at it. The fight is INSANE. While they throw punches, Will is trying to stop the upload. Unfortunately, he just can’t stop what Lydia has set in motion.

Shelby informs Miranda and Nimah that the Islamic Front has taken credit for the G20 attack. Everything the FBI and CIA did during the crisis has been swept under the rug.

Two weeks later, Alex and Ryan are meeting for coffee. The breakup is still on — for now. She’s giving the ring back. It’s not over for Ralex, but they need some time apart. “I will always love you,” Alex tells Ryan before she walks away. Be still my heart!

Who’s In Charge?

Well, they’re not going to get it. Alex and Shelby are summoned to the White House to meet Claire Haas, who is now the President of the United States. Dayana, Ryan, and Nimah walk in! They have no idea why they’re here.

Claire and Keyes walk in and explain everything. The entire purpose of the G20 was about world organizations coming together to share secrets and shut down spying. The organizations and countries turned over their drives, including the United States. These drives contain patterns and years of behavior. All of America’s information is out there ready for the taking. Claire says that an enemy could create the perfect attack using the information.

She’s selected a team — Alex, Ryan, Shelby, Dayana, and Nimah — to fight the enemies ready to use the information against the United States. They’re tasked with monitoring the situation, finding out who’s responsible and responding.

Oh, there’s just one more thing. Claire’s SON is in charge! Wait, is she talking about CALEB or someone else we haven’t met yet?

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s Quantico? Let us know?