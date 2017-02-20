‘Quantico’ Co-EP Talks That Shocking Twist, [SPOILER]’s Return & More

The Feb. 20 episode of ‘Quantico’ ended with one hell of a cliffhanger. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with co-executive producer Cameron Litvack about a certain fan fave returning, Alex and the team’s next assignment, moving to one timeline and more!

Does this mean Caleb is coming back? Or could this be the introduction of a new character, possibly Hunter Parrish?

I mean, I can tell you that Caleb is coming back. I can’t tell you when and I can’t tell you for how long. Like any good television person I have to say, you’re just going to have to tune in. It’s going to be fun and it’s going to be a new show, but it’s still in our world of Quantico.

With Caleb coming back into the fold, what does this mean for Shelby?

You know, I think like anybody in any walk of life and any situation when somebody whom you’ve had a relationship with reenters your life, there’s conflict that arises or tension that arises. The fun that comes out of that is where they’ve been as a person in the time since you’ve seen them. For Shelby, she has grown a lot as a character since she last saw Caleb. We’ve had moments, I think in 201, there was conversation with her, Alex, and Ryan, so she’s kept in touch with him so it’s not like they haven’t spoken at all. I think going through what she went through in the first 13 in terms of acting as a handler and sort of running Leon and the drama that arose from that, it’s more of will she become the same Shelby that she once was when she was around Caleb or is this a new Shelby which will perhaps shock and surprise Caleb? I think the fun of Shelby and Caleb in season one was that there was a Sam and Diane energy or a Maddie and David energy from Moonlighting. So one minute they were fighting and the next they were in bed, so I think they will always as characters will have that dynamic at its core, so the fun will be to see how she’s grow and now we’ll get to see where Caleb’s at. In some ways, it’s like two new characters coming together, but in some ways it’s two old characters, two old flames reigniting.

What can you say about the complications this new task force is going to face in the new episodes?

What I can tell you about the episodes coming up is that we’re going into one timeline, which is something we had always planned. We really mapped out this entire season pretty hardcore at the top of the season and one of the decisions we made on the story going forward was to go to one timeline. What they’re doing as a team obviously based on Claire and Keyes’ talk with them at the end of episode, it comes out of the events of G20. Now it’s about trying to figure out the conspiracy of power players that were connected and taking advantage of the events of the G20. In some cases, these players could be the ones who maybe orchestrated it or not. Dipping into that world, I think on one level, it allows us to bring more politics and more currents events into the story. They will be dealing with issues and matters that are sort of relevant to what’s happening in the world today with Trump, and what’s interesting has been to look at these issues form all sides because we have a very diverse cast that comes from different walks of life and different cultures and they have different political beliefs amongst themselves. With those characters is mind, you can explore issues like the Muslim registry or fake news and do it not just from one point of view. The show will still have that high octane energy that Quantico has always had, but also something that we found that was a nice surprise going into one timeline, was for some reason it brought out a fun, almost romantic comedy vibe.

Alex and Ryan didn’t get back together after the hostage crisis, so what can you say about their relationship in the back nine episodes?

I can tell you when we come back we will definitely be exploring what it means to be working with somebody whom you’ve had such a deep relationship with and can that work? I think Ryan and Alex, having dealt with life or death, save the world matters, it’s time for them to deal with the emotional honesty with where they’re at.

What’s next for Lydia?

I can tell you that what she has done definitely plays into the story of the back nine. I can’t say whether or not you’ll see her, but her presence is definitely felt.

What about Owen? How will he fit into the storyline going forward?

I will just say, what Lydia said in 206 that we saw play out in 213, Alex can be blamed for Owen going to prison. However he ends up coming back, there’s unresolved issues with Alex and perhaps with the CIA, so I think he’s definitely someone to look out for in the back nine.

Miranda hasn’t had it easy these these two seasons, will she be back?

Like everybody else, Miranda has a strong place in the story and she will perhaps come back in a surprising way. I think with her coming back into the story, not only how she comes back but where she’s at in terms of her status and position will also be a story. And with that will come the emotional fallout in what she’s done not just in this season but the storylines and emotions from season one.

You talked about a romantic comedy vibe going forward, so could we see a new love interest for Alex?

I don’t know. But I think anything is up for grabs with anybody. Quantico has always been a fun show about exploring the different relationships and dynamics amidst these extraordinary situations, I think you’re just going to have to tune in to see what happens with Alex, Ryan, Shelby, and even Nimah. There’s definitely some interesting relationship stories that are going to be explored in the back nine.

