REX/Shutterstock

Hear that shouting outside your window? That’s the sound of people protesting President’s Day, not celebrating it. Thousands of livid voters refuse to honor Donald Trump on this national holiday, and have hit the streets to march! We’ve got the pics!

If Donald Trump, 70, can rename “Black History Month,” then we’re changing President’s Day to NOT My President’s Day. Since today (Jan. 20) is a national holiday, many voters have the day off to do whatever they please — which includes protesting against Donald Trump. Instead of sitting idly by, thousands of voters from all across the nation hit the streets of their hometowns with #NotMyPresident signs. Others have expressed their frustrations via Twitter, mourning the first President’s Day without Barack Obama in eight whole years.

The rallies took place in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia and more than two dozen other cities. The peaceful protests come just one month into Donald’s official presidency, but in that short time alone, he’s made MANY controversial decisions for our nation. Many protesters referenced the wall to Mexico and immigration ban in their signs, while others carried rainbow colored flags. One of the busiest locations was in Manhattan, New York, where you’ll find the Trump Tower. Donald, unfortunately, isn’t living in the Big Apple anymore to see the anger going on outside his hotel.

If the business mogul thought he could escape the hype in Washington D.C, he’s sadly mistaken. Just a mile from the White House, hundreds of voters packed themselves into DuPont Circle to sing “This Land Is Your Land.” The protest grew so big that police had to shut down certain streets. With the amount of protests going on lately, it’s nearly impossible to understand how Donald wound up our President in the first place. He may be sitting in the Oval Office, but he’ll never dictate our lives and choices!

HollywoodLifers, would you ever participate in an anti-Donald protest? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.