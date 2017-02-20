Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Getting Married? He Thinks She’s ‘The One’

REX/Shutterstock

DING DONG — we might be hearing wedding bells soon! Louis Tomlinson believes he’s found The One with on-again girlfriend Eleanor Calder, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, and could be walking down the aisle any day now! Here’s the scoop!

Louis Tomlinson, 25, let Eleanor Calder, 24, get away once, but he’s not prepared to make the same mistake twice. “He really wants to get married to Eleanor,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As far as he‘s concerned, he knows she’s The One — so why should they wait? Eleanor wants to take things a lot slower, though. She’s still nervous after it all went wrong before and doesn’t want to make any hasty mistakes. Plus, they’re both still so young.” AMEN SISTER!

Clearly these two broke up for a reason (allegedly due to conflicting schedules), so they still might have some things to discuss before sealing the deal. The couple broke up in 2015, but the second Eleanor followed her ex on Instagram, we knew something was up. Three days after Valentine’ Day, Eleanor popped up on Louis’ home page again and even liked one of his selfies! It didn’t take long at all for the spark to come back, as the One Direction hottie and Eleanor reportedly spent a lot of time in Los Angeles together. Sounds like they even spent Valentine’s Day together behind closed doors!

As much as we would love to see the lovebirds tie the knot, we know there’s still plenty of time — and rushing into something as important as marriage would be foolish. “Eleanor‘s just happy to be back with Louis and is really enjoying their time together,” the source continues. “She doesn’t want to add any additional pressure right now. Eleanor‘s also concerned that Louis is still working through his feelings about his mom’s death and that he may not be thinking with a clear head. She’s told him to just chill, enjoy being back together again and take one day at a time.” We totally agree!

HollywoodLifers, how long should Louis and Eleanor wait before exchanging vows? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.