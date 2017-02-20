Future Fighting To Reunite With Larsa Pippen Despite Reconciling With Her Hubby?

Courtesy Of Instagram

Yikes! Future is making things real awkward between reconciling exes Scottie and Larsa Pippen. See the rapper’s cryptic hints for Larsa on Insta!

What is happening? Scottie, 51, and Larsa Pippen, 42, had filed for divorce, but are reportedly on the road toward reconciling, according to PEOPLE. Future, 33, might have just thrown a major wrench in all of that though. Rumors were swirling around Larsa and Future, but with her marriage back on track, the rapper cannot seem to give up.

The heart wants what the heart wants A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

On Feb. 19, Larsa posted a stunning picture of herself in a white long dress with the caption, “the heart wants what the heart wants.” What could that mean? Then to make things even more cryptic, Future commented on the picture yellow heart and the word, “forever.” That doesn’t strike us as something he should be writing a married woman’s Insta photo.

Future had already taken shots at Scottie with his track “Rent Money.” “I make the blogs with ya b**** cause I’m ruthless, Yeah, I get cash money like I’m Mack Maine, I just put a rapper b**** on game, I be smokin’ rapper weed with my gang, I just slam dunked ya b****, hall of fame,” the lyrics go. Yikes!

The Pippens are not the only ones Future dissed on “Rent Money.” He also went after his ex and mother of one of his children, Ciara, 31. He referenced a “***ing an R&B b****” on the track, which could be his ex, who’s moved on and expecting a child with her new husband football player Russell Wilson, 28. Why does it feel like Future is just looking for trouble?

