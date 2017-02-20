It can’t be easy to relive something super traumatic — but Kim and the rest of the Kardashian family did it for the cameras of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ In a new interview, momager Kris Jenner revealed that no one can even rewatch the episode where they delve into what happened to Kim in Paris.

“I was watching it and I was balling — balling when I saw it,” Kris Jenner, 61, told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show on Monday, Feb. 20. She revealed that Kim Kardashian, 36, retold all the details of her Paris robbery for the KUWTK cameras, and we’ll hear her whole story on the second episode of season 13.

“I just saw some of it. I couldn’t even watch the whole thing it was so upsetting. It was such an upsetting time and something so awful happened to somebody you love so much,” Kris said. “No one can get through the first few minutes without getting hysterical,” she added. “Like, I get choked up just thinking about it and talking about it. But it’s remarkable to listen to her tell the story and she does that…. moment by moment.”

However, it was good for Kim, and in a way, therapeutic. “When we started filming again and getting up and running, you know obviously Kim was around because we all practically live together on the street,” she told Ellen, calling the process riveting. “And we started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think. To just explain to us and walk us through.”

We’ve all seen that Kim is much less flashy when it comes to her jewelry, but Kris revealed that it actually has changed the entire family. “She just thinks that it might bring some awareness,” Kris added. “You know, it’s changed the way we live our lives and just the way we take care of our kids and our grandchildren. So it’s been a process.”

