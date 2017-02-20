Kim Kardashian Gushes About Getting Stretch Marks Removed: More Plastic Surgery?

Kim Kardashian feels like a new woman! The reality star was all smiles after having her stretch marks removed on Feb. 19, revealing how ‘excited’ she was with the outcome via Snapchat. Check out the candid video of her discussing the procedure!

Kim Kardashian, 36, decided to go forward with getting her post-pregnancy stretch marks removed on Feb. 19, despite her reservations! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star visited Beverly Hills cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian for the procedure. She later took to Snapchat, revealing how thrilled she was with the amazing outcome. “I feel so excited that I finally did it,” she said, while smiling from ear to ear. “I’ve been so scared to do it, like it hurts so badly, and it didn’t hurt that badly. So I’m so grateful and I’m so excited. I love you, Dr. Ourian!”

The procedure reportedly costs anywhere between $2,900 and $4,900 per area and people typically recover within a few days. Interestingly, the results are permanent! A week earlier, Kim visited the the same cosmetic dermatologist who founded the Epione clinic on Feb. 11 to have her belly button tightened. “Thank you, dear #kimkardashian, for introducing myself and Epione to your Snapchat friends!” he wrote via Instagram, reposting her Snapchat videos.

Luckily, she didn’t need actual surgery for the belly button tightening. The Selfish author dished all about her visit via social media as well, getting very candid with her followers. She said, “You guys, I never thought I could love someone and hate someone so much at the same time. If anyone who had babies understands what it does to your belly button…then you really understand how much you need Dr. Ourian to tighten [the skin] so that it can look back to normal.”

Dr. Ourian also gave Kylie Jenner, 19, her lip fillers, so he’s known for doing A-list procedures. Even though Kim has been under fire for getting “too much” plastic surgery, she’s always tried to keep it real with fans. “I’m totally not against it, “she said on Nightline in 2010. “Trust me honey, if I take this bra off you will tell me I need to get them done. I’ve never had my nose done.”

