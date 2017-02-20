Christina El Moussa Is ‘Sick To Death’ Of Tarek Divorce Drama: Desperate To Move On

FameFlynet/Courtesy of Instagram

Ouch! Christina El Moussa is NOT about to cry over her super public divorce from husband & ‘Flip or Flop’ co-star Tarek El Moussa! In fact, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the blonde beauty is beyond over the crazy split drama and, after much ‘heartbreak,’ is officially ready to move on with her life!

After announcing her divorce from husband Tarek El Moussa, 35, in January, Christina El Moussa, 33, is finally ready to move on to bigger and better things! The reality star doesn’t even want anything to do with her ex, and we cannot believe how volatile their once-happy relationship has become.

“To say that Christina is sick to death of all the Tarek drama would be an understatement,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The past year has been nothing but stress and heartbreak for Christina. She desperately wants the divorce finalized so she can finally move on with her life and start afresh. Living in this limbo is beyond painful for her and she’s totally done with playing nice for the cameras.”

Talk about harsh, right? But at the same time we totally get where Christinia is coming from. We can’t imagine how difficult it must be to go through such a trying divorce in the public eye. After all, she and Tarek are reportedly trying their best to remain cordial for the sake of their hit TV show Flip or Flip, but apparently, under the surface, things have never been worse between them.

“[Christina and Tarek’s] relationship is really bad and they are only pretending to be nice to one another,” another source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s all an act for the cameras, their fans and more than anyone, producers and network heads who could potentially give them their own solo shows.” Yikes!

But there’s no question Christinia has been practicing what she preaches when it comes to how desperate she is to “move on.” In fact, the star does already have a boyfriend! “It stings, and Christina knows it,” yet another source shared with us EXCLUSIVELY, referring to how Tarek felt after seeing his ex-wife and her new man, Gary Anderson, looking happy together while out and about. Well at least Christinia seems to know what she wants!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Christinia is SO over the divorce drama? What do you think will happen to Flip or Flop?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.