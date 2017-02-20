The series finale of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ is going to be a heartbreaker — but it will also include the Stelena reunion that many people have been waiting for. Watch the video here.

“What happened? Why am I here right now?” Elena (Nina Dobrev) has the same questions we have in the new promo for the series finale of The Vampire Diaries. We see her come face to face with Stefan (Paul Wesley), who oddly enough has tears in his eyes and a huge smile on his face.

In case you forgot, Elena was put into a coma at the end of season six by Kai, and linking her life to Bonnie’s. So, she can only wake up if and when Bonnie dies. So, is there a time jump? Is it 60ish years later? Well, my guess would be no, since she’s seeing Stefan who is now human and hasn’t aged a day. Additionally, the first teaser video revealed Elena also visits Mystic Falls high school . . . and we have no idea why.

We don’t know much about the finale, except that there will be a major death, Entertainment Weekly is reporting. In the finale, one main character will be missing — and everyone else will be int he Mystic Falls cemetery for their funeral. With the gates of Hell being opened by the bell ringing, there’s a chance that anyone who has died could come back — and we wouldn’t be surprised to see many familiar faces on the finale. Also, expect to cry.

“We wanted to go big, emotionally, with the action, and with the spectacular of it,” Julie Plec, who co-wrote the finale with co-creator Kevin Williamson. “We were absolutely feeling epic.” Yes, the title of the finale is “I Was Feeling Epic,” a quote that Stefan’s BFF, Lexi, said in episode eight of the first season. Julie also added a few more spoilers, which you can read here.

