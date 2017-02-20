Drake Admits Meek Mill Beef Was All About Nicki Minaj: I Could Never ‘Disrespect’ Her

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Remember that epic Drake and Meek Mill feud? Well, it was all about a girl. At least that’s what Drizzy revealed in a new interview with Beats 1’s OVO Sound Radio. Listen to the interview here!

Meek Mill and Drake‘s feud has played out in concerts and on social media, but ultimately it all came down to their love for the same woman — Nicki Minaj. “I don’t have real hatred for him,” Drake admitted in a new interview with DJ Semtex. “My biggest focus the entire time was I cannot disrespect Nicki Minaj or use Nicki Minaj in any way other than to lift her up, that’s just not in my character.”

Drake continued in the interview revealing that he didn’t call him names, he “just used wit” — of course, referring to his song “Back to Back,” in which he slams Meek. However, in December 2016 he revealed to the crowd at a concert that he was performing it one last time — then was done.

Ultimately, it sounds like he really is done with the entire feud. “It’s not something that I’m proud of because it took just as much of an emotional toll on me, I mean not as much as it did on him, but it took an emotional toll on me,” he admitted. “It was just a lot, you always gotta hear about it, even just seeing people get so riled up off negativity. It didn’t feel great, it just was what had to happen at the time.”

But don’t expect them to be best friends. He explained that their feud wasn’t that bad, but he’s “just not somebody I ever really wanna be friends with.” DJ Semtex asked if it was similar to Jay Z and Nas’ feud, which ended up in mutual respect — but Drake didn’t feel that way.

“I just really don’t have that level of respect for him because of his actions. So I’m not really looking to be friends, or be cordial,” he said. “It’s something that happened, it is what it is and unfortunately for him it’s part of history, rap history but at the end of the day its really something that’s over and done with and I’m not tryna make any songs or be like boys or any of that sh-t. I’m good, I’m great, I’m happy with my friends, I’m happy doing my music over here and it doesn’t need to go anywhere from here, because we look stupid if we keep it going but it’s just like yeah. All blessings to Jay and Nas for coming together after all those years and I can’t predict what’s going to happen in the future, but right now nah I’m good – just be over there, I’ll be over here – that’s it.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Meek and Drake feud is really over?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.