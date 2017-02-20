David Cassidy Reveals He’s Battling Dementia In Heart-Wrenching Interview

REX/Shutterstock

This is truly devastating! In a heart-wrenching interview, 66-year old David Cassidy reveals he’s battling dementia — an incurable illness that affects memory loss. The actor is trying to make the most of his life while he still can. We’ve got the details, here.

Nooooo this is so sad! David Cassidy, 66, is battling dementia, but is still trying to make the best of each day before his memory completely fades. The fact that he’s staying so positive is truly inspirational! Because the legendary actor watched his grandmother AND his mom go through the same illness, David is determined to live life to the fullest. “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming,” he confessed to People. Dementia is a very common illness that affects about 3 million people each year. There’s unfortunately no cure, but hopefully David’s heartbreaking message raises awareness.

Had the best time at @hollywoodtodaylive today! A post shared by David Cassidy (@davidcassidyofficial) on Dec 14, 2016 at 6:20pm PST

Having lost two family members to the illness, the 1970’s The Partridge Family alum knows first hand what his own experience will be like. “In the end, the only way I knew [my mom] recognized me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room. I feared I would end up that way.” David admits that it look him a long time to face the facts, but now that he has, he’s shifted his priorities. “I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he continues. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

While it’s unclear exactly how log David has felt before his memory fades, the symptoms are already glaring their horrifying faces. This past weekend, the actor-turned singer forgot the lyrics to his own song while performing in Agoura Hills, California. He had been singing that song for roughly 50 years. All of us at HollywoodLife.com are wishing the best for David and his family!

