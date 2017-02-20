Cash Me Ousside Teen Tears Into The Kardashians & Threatens To ‘Whip Their A**es’— Watch

Image Courtesy of TMZ.com

The ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl dissed Kylie Jenner on Feb. 17. Now the teen has gone after the entire Kardashian clan and you won’t believe what she said!

This is getting crazy! Danielle Bregoli also known as the “Cash Me Ousside” girl might be starting a feud with the Kardashians! The 13 year-old gained instant fame for her outrageous comments on Dr. Phil and she’s taking aim at one of the most famous families in Hollywood next, according to TMZ.

Danielle already dissed Kylie Jenner, 19, over her appearance and asked, “How do you go from lips the size of a twig and a body that looks like a f—ng paperclip and now you look like hourglass?” on a radio show on Feb. 17. While walking through LAX to board a flight, Danielle was asked if she was afraid Kylie might come after her. “Who she gonna come back at? B—h, I ain’t scared of her,” she said and threatened, “I’ll whip every Kardashian ass there is.” Whoa!

Not only did Danielle attack Kylie, but she insulted her entire family and said, “f— you, f— your momma, f— your whole clique.” Yikes! Danielle has never been a girl to hold back, but this is a lot. She singled out another Kardashian she had issue with and that was Kim K, 36. “She f—ed Ray J and now she’s famous,” Danielle told the cameras about Kim’s rise to fame.

Before boarding the plane, Danielle hinted that she might not behave on her flight if provoked. She caused quite a stir on her flight into Los Angeles when she threw some punches to reportedly defend her mother. Here’s hoping this flight went smoother!

HollywoodLifers, did Danielle take it too far with what she said? Sound off in the comments below!

