‘Counting On’ 2-Hour Special: Jessa Duggar Breaks Down In Tears Over Jinger’s Wedding

Courtesy of TLC

The big day finally arrived during the 2-hour wedding special of ‘Counting On’ on Feb. 20! Jinger Duggar officially married Jeremy Vuolo in an extended episode of the TLC series, and fans finally got to see EVERYTHING leading up to the ceremony — including Jessa crying her eyes out!

How exciting! For the second time this season, fans got to watch Jinger Duggar, 23, and Jeremy Vuolo, 29, tie the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place back in November. This time around though, their special wedding episode lasted not one, but TWO hours, giving viewers a nearly-complete look into what went into making their big day so beautiful.

Of course emotions were running high during the days leading up to the wedding ceremony — especially because Jinger moved 12 hours away from home immediately following the big day. And while all of Jinger’s siblings expressed their sadness over Jinger leaving, no one was more torn up about it than her older sister and BFF Jessa Duggar, 24. Sharing their favorite things about Jinger and reliving special moments, Jinger’s wedding party went around a circle and got emotional with each other just three days before her wedding.

“We’ve been best friends since you were born, partners in crime,” Jessa tearfully said when it was her turn to speak. “Even though you’re younger than me, I’ve always thought of you as one of my greatest role models.” Jessa then couldn’t keep it together anymore as she used a tissue to wipe her tears. “Don’t cry — you’re going to make ME cry,” she said as Jinger also began tearing up too. Aw!

Later, Jessa explained why that moment was so powerful. “Who knows when we’re going to see her next. It’s very emotional,” the mom-of-two said. After all her sisters’ and bridesmaids’ kind words, Jinger thanked everyone for being there for her during this transitional time. “I could go on all day,” she gushed. “I’m so thankful to have you all here.” She also made sure to add, “come visit us,” meaning her and Jeremy in Laredo, Texas.

The rest of the two-hour special was filled with even more emotions as family members prepared to send Jinger off, and Jinger and Jeremy finally got to share their first kiss and look forward to starting their life together. Next week we get to see Jeremy and Jinger on their Australian honeymoon during the season finale!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Jinger is moving away from her family? Wasn’t her and Jeremy’s wedding beautiful?

