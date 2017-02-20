Cash Me Outside Teen’s Dad ‘Gravely Concerned’ & Wants Daughter Out Of The Spotlight

Courtesy of Instagram

Father knows best! ‘Gravely concerned’ for Danielle Bregoli’s rash behavior, her father wants her out of the spotlight ASAP! The ‘cash me outside’ girl has appeared on Dr. Phil twice now, but her days in the public eye are numbered. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

It’s easy to forget that Danielle Bregoli is only THIRTEEN years old! Teenagers are like a human sponge, soaking up everything their environment has to offer, and father Ira fears that if he doesn’t step in soon…it’ll be too late. “Ira is gravely concerned for Danielle and he wants her out of the spotlight immediately,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “No good can come from being paraded around like this, and rewarded for outrageous behavior. As far as he’s concerned, giving Danielle this kind of attention is just going to spur her on.”

He makes a valid point! Hollywood has a history of turning child stars into adult train wrecks, and we don’t want to see that happen to Danielle. When the teenager first appeared on Dr. Phil, no one had any idea that she would turn into such a celebrity. Her episode started out like all the others, but when she dropped the famous line, “cash me outside, howbowdat?” the world went CRAZY! Her name was suddenly everywhere, and Dr. Phil wanted her back for a second episode after sending her to a treatment center. Four months later, Danielle returned to the daytime talkshow, pretty much unchanged.

“Ira is really worried about her future,” the source continues. “He’s worked with a lot of troubled teenagers over the years, and he knows better than anyone that when kids play up like this they are doing it to get attention. What Danielle really needs right now is to be taken away from the cameras, given boundaries and some discipline.” Danielle is totally capable of being a sweet, humble girl. She may just need some direction!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Danielle’s dad is doing the right thing by stepping in?

