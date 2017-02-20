Brad Pitt Is ‘Disappointed’ By Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Interview — She’s Not A Victim

REX/Shutterstock

Once again, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie can’t see eye-to-eye. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY that the hunk is beyond ‘disappointed’ by her tearful Cambodian interview, and thinks she has NO right playing the victim! Here’s the latest!

In her first interview since divorcing Brad Pitt, 53, Angelina Jolie, 41, couldn’t stop the tears from falling down her cheeks. Her ex, however, wasn’t nearly as moved. “Brad was disappointed by Angelina’s tearful interview,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. He doesn’t see her as the victim in this whole drama. All Brad wants to do right now is get the divorce finalized and hash out a suitable custody agreement that gives him fair access to his kids.” We reached out to Brad’s publicist on this, who simply replied “no comment.”

While the Fight Club alum may not appreciate Angie’s interview, she certainly touched a chord with all of us. It was clear from the beginning that the brunette bombshell didn’t want to go into TOO much detail, but she still managed to let her walls down a little bit. “It was very difficult,” Angie confessed to BBC News. “Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family have all been through a difficult time.” It finally sounds like the Tomb Raider star is ready to end the nasty custody battle. Her six children have been through enough!

This has been a HUGE week for Angie! Not only did she open up about her heartbreaking split, she also spent time quality time with her children in Cambodia while doing press for First They Killed My Father. That was Angie’s first red carpet since the divorce, and she looked just as beautiful as ever! The actress wore a smile on her face the entire time, and her kids were having a blast seeing their mommy at work.

HollywoodLifers, how did YOU react to Angie’s interview? Do you think she’s playing the victim?

