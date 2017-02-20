Beyonce Shocked By ‘Insanely’ Hard Pregnancy: Morning Sickness, Aches & More

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Beyonce didn’t realize how easy she had it with Blue Ivy. However, the 35-year-old singer is actually really surprised how difficult it has been for her to carry twins, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Poor Queen Bey!

“When she was carrying Blue Ivy it all went super easy, and she flew through the pregnancy without hardly any side effects,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about Beyonce‘s pregnancy this time around.

“Bey has been hit really badly with bouts of morning sickness, which she hardly suffered last time,” our source added. “And, it doesn’t just occur in the morning, she’s suddenly slammed with these overwhelming feelings of dizziness and sickness at totally random times throughout the day too.”

We would have no idea of how sick Beyonce has been — she looked and sounded incredible during her performance at the Grammys. However, she’s also getting extremely bad heartburn, especially at night, our source told us. “She says her body aches like crazy, all over at times,” the insider added. “She’s kinda nervous about how much worse the symptoms might get as time goes on, but Jay Z‘s being crazy supportive, and totally there for her.” It’s so sweet to hear Jay isn’t leaving her side!

Bey is definitely a queen, but she’s also just like you and I! Of course, Jay makes it a little bit easier. We previously told you, he’s been pampering her ever since they found out they were expecting. “He has been showering his pregnant wife with gifts, flowers, her favorite chocolates, and even rubbing her feet every night,” an insider told us. “Jay has made sure that every craving Beyonce has is met and lately that has been a lot of southern comfort food!”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Jay and Bey’s babies?!

