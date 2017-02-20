Bella & Gigi Hadid Stun In Rival CR Fashion Books Covers — Vote For Your Favorite

Image Courtesy of CR Fashion Book

The Hadid sisters each wow with their own CR Fashion Book covers, but which one blows you away more? Take your poll to decide!

Decisions, decisions. How will we ever decide which Hadid sister rocked her CR Fashion Book cover more? Both Bella, 20, and Gigi, 21, looked absolutely breathtaking on the cover of the 10th issue of the CR Fashion Book. It’s also Gigi’s third time being a cover girl for the publication, which is pretty impressive if you ask us! Karlie Kloss, 24, and Lara Stone, 33, joined the girls for the issue with special covers of their own all shot by photographer Mario Sorrenti.

Bella looked flawless in color with a slick pony, enormous golden jewelry, and black top that showed off some under-boob. On the other end of the spectrum, Gigi went old school in a black and white cover. She rocked some dangling cross earrings and a sheer black turtleneck that showcases her black lingerie. Both girls looked absolutely gorgeous, but who was your favorite? We created a poll for you to pick the Hadid sister that you think had the better cover, although they’re both pretty spectacular.

The Hadid sisters continue to be a major force in the fashion world between walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show together back in Nov. and Versus Versace at London Fashion Week on Feb. 18. Both girls have proven to be super models that can transform for any look. Bella and Gigi both looked sexy and feminine for the VS Show as they sported lacy and colorful lingerie that had us all super jelly. The girls wowed at the Versace show with their high fashion runway walks. The dark gothic collection had some serious makeup to match and both Hadids obviously pulled it off with ease.

