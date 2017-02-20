Opening up for the 1st time since her very public split from husband Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie not only addressed how ‘difficult’ her divorce has been, but couldn’t even hold back her tears in the process! Watch her super emotional interview here and prepare to see a different side of Angie.

While fans have not seen much of Angelina Jolie, 41, since she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, 53, back in September, the actress has finally stepped out into the public eye. But not only did she make her first official appearance for the premiere of her film First They Killed My Father, but she also had her first interview, even breaking her silence on her and Brad’s painful split. And seriously, she got WAY more emotional during it than anyone would have expected!

When asked about her personal life during her interview with BBC News, Angie initially didn’t want to go very deep into that subject. However, she did end up giving viewers some unexpected insight into what her life has been like since September — and how she and her Brad’s six kids are handling the intense divorce. “I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and we are a family, and we will always be a family,” the star said, visibly emotional.

“It was very difficult,” Angelina continued. “Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family have all been through a difficult time.” The brunette beauty also added that what’s been helping her get through this time has been her children — they’ve been her priority. “My focus is my children, our children,” she explained. “We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Brad and Angie’s children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, have also struggled with the ugly split. After all, they haven’t seen their dad nearly as much as they’re used to since all the drama went down in the fall. And for a while there, Brad could only have supervised visits with his kids! On this latest public appearance though, Angie and the kids seemed to be in a positive place as they smiled and waved to cameras. Hopefully it’s only up-hill from here.

