Olympic diving star Tom Daley allegedly had a secret 18-month affair with a male model while engaged to Dustin Lance Black, according to a shocking new report. The ‘purely physical’ liaisons allegedly took place when Tom’s fiancé was away for work.

Tom Daley, 22, allegedly had an 18-month affair with a male model while his fiancé Dustin Lance Black, 42, was working abroad, according to Feb. 18 report from The Sun. The Olympic diver supposedly exchanged sexually explicit messages with Edward William, 27, and they were said to have a string of “purely physical” liaisons. Daley, who is engaged to the American film director, allegedly met his 6-foot-6 lover in the street and they began chatting online in 2014. Their affair allegedly ended in 2015, but they’ve spoken as recent as this month.

“They live near each other in London and caught each other’s eye,” a source tells the publication. William was first invited to a barbecue at the couple’s flat in Borough, South London, and even sat down for coffee with them both. At that time, it was also known that Daley and Black were together, since they recently went public with their relationship. “Ed said the messages Tom sent would say things like, ‘I’m home and horny, can you come round?'” their source claimed.

The alleged messages from Daley continued, “‘Lance is away, are you going to be about?’” His supposed lover began to tell his friends about their meetings and their relationship became an open secret in the local gay community, according to The Sun. “Ed told them it was a purely physical relationship with not much emotion involved. He said Tom was very confident and forward with a huge sex drive.”

As far as possible run-ins, “It would always happen when Dustin was away and would be quite short-lived,” the source explained. “They would hook up for half an hour or an hour and that would be it. Tom would rarely talk about Dustin to Ed, except to say that he was away.” The Olympic diver became engaged to his beau in Oct. 2015 and they’ve been together since 2013.

