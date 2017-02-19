‘The Walking Dead’: Carol & Daryl Finally Reunite While Rick Builds An Army

Everything is coming together on ‘The Walking Dead’, especially Carol and Daryl. As Rick desperately tries to put together the army he needs to beat Negan, Daryl finally finds his closest friend, Carol, after someone puts her life in danger.

We start off with King Ezekiel and his group meeting with the Saviors to hand over food and supplies, as per their agreement. Just when it seems things are going smoothly Jared, the same Savior that messed with Richard during the last drop off, pulls a gun on him. This makes everyone tense, but Richard tries to use it as a way to show King Ezekiel that they need to team with Rick. Instead, King Ezekiel keeps the peace by demanding Richard hand his gun over to Jared. Richard does so, but not without telling the guy to “suck on it” first. He sure knows how to make a situation worse, huh?

Jared goes to hit him with the handgun, but Morgan interferes and uses his fighting stick to slap the guys hand away. He then uses the stick to shove Richard in the stomach and hit Morgan over the back of the head, which is when young Benjamin joins the fight and knock Jared on his you-know-what by taking him out behind the knees. Gavin, the Savior in charge, tells King Ezekiel that things can’t be like this and threatens to kill Richard if these interactions keep going awry.

Before the Saviors leave Morgan politely asks Jared for his stick back and explains that someone who is no longer here gave it to him. Jared begs Gavin to let him take out Morgan, but the leader shuts it down quick and tells Morgan to learn how to “read the room.” Morgan watches helplessly as the Saviors leave, including Jared who is carrying the stick that Eastman handmade.

When they return to the Kingdom Ezekiel compliments Benjamin on how quick he is with the stick, but then reminds him that just because he can fight doesn’t mean he always should. Benjamin insists it was a reflex, but Ezekiel is pretty unhappy with him and demands that he tone it down in the future. Once everyone goes their own ways Morgan goes to speak to Daryl alone, who seems upset that he went along to see “them.” He notices that Morgan is bleeding and tells him that if Carol were here and she knew about the Saviors and what they had done to not only him but also Abraham and Glenn, she would be leading an army straight to them to take them all out. Morgan agrees with Daryl but tells him that’s why she left, to which he has no response but to walk away. This brings up a good point though: Morgan knows where Carol is, so why hasn’t he brought Daryl to her? Hmm.

Richard Reveals His Plan To Daryl

Daryl then moves on to Richard, who is found “practicing” his bow and arrow skills. Daryl asks why, and Richard says they have to start using them more because they both want the same thing. He then hands Daryl a crossbow who hesitantly takes it, but then a moment later holds it up and shows that it fits him like a glove. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Daryl with his weapon of choice, and I have to say it’s a very, very nice sight.

We then learn that Richard is ready to strike. He takes Daryl to his camper in the woods and reveals he has many weapons hidden inside of it — including machine guns. He insists that if the Hilltop, Alexandria, and the Kingdom strike first and hard enough that they can wipe the Saviors out completely. Richard and Daryl then venture out of the Kingdom on their own, likely without giving Ezekiel a heads up. This is probably not their smartest idea either because Negan has all of his men out there looking for Daryl, but he doesn’t seem too concerned about that as he strolls down the road with Richard.

Richard leads Daryl to a hiding spot behind a huge truck trailer and tells him it’s a road the Saviors use often. They have weapons and molotov cocktails (petrol bombs) to use, and Richard’s plan is to take out as many of them as they can when they see them. The bad news? Richard reveals he left a trail to a cabin where a “loner” that Ezekiel cares about is staying. When he mentions it’s a woman Daryl starts asking questions, and you can see the lightbulb go off over his head that he’s already figured out who it is: Carol. When Richard confirms this he flips out and decides to bail on their plan, demanding that Richard stay away from Carol. Caryl shippers, are you totally losing it right now? ‘Cause I am!

Before Daryl can leave and go find Carol both he and Richard hear the sound of a motorcycle headed their way. Sure enough a calvary of Saviors are headed down the road, and just as Richard goes to attack Daryl rushes him and takes him down. The cars pass by without even the slightest knowledge that Daryl is punching Richard in the face behind the truck to keep him from killing them all. Once they are gone Richard manages to get up and both he and Daryl pull their weapons on each other. Richard tries to convince Daryl that they can still do this, that there will be more cars, that there’s still a chance. Daryl isn’t hearing it, and he tells the guy that if anything happens to Carol — literally anything, from a walker bite to a lightning strike — he will kill him. With that, Daryl packs up and heads back without Richard in tow.

Rick Enlists The New Group To Fight

We are finally returned to the junkyard where Rick and the group encountered other survivors, and we watch as they bring them further inside the junkyard. The mysterious new group walks in a strange, silent formation as Rick and the others watch, until they finally stop and surround them in two different circles. Finally a woman starts a conversation with Rick by telling him that they now own their lives and have a chance to buy them back. Rick demands to see Gabriel first, and when he’s brought out he looks terrified but grateful to see that Rick has come for him. The woman tells Rick that she knows the food he took from the boat was taken by others (ahem, Saviors), which is why they took everything else.

Rick then uses the Saviors to get out of this bind, but it doesn’t work. His words don’t scare the woman or her group at all, and instead she lets her group start fighting them. Rick fights back but tries to get them to stop, though it’s eventually Gabriel who grabs a knife and threatens to slice a woman’s throat that gets everyone’s attention. Once things calm down the woman brings Rick up to the top of one of their garbage piles and we see that the junkyard goes on for miles and miles. The woman tells him that maybe they could join him, but they need to know that he’s worth it… and then she pushes him down the pile into a trap he has to fight his way out of.

The trap? A walker that has been impaled with swords and broken metal, and he’s also wearing a headpiece that has sharp spikes sticking out of it. Honestly it’s hard to describe, but the walker is basically a walking killing machine that’s impossible to get near. Cool.

Rick is at a loss so he does what he has to, including impaling his hand on one of the head spikes to push the walker back, and then slicing his leg open while kicking the walker away a second time. His only option is to climb up one of the piles, but he only gets so far before sliding right back down the trash into the pit. Michonne, who is watching helplessly through a large pipe from the other side, screams for Rick to use the walls around him. He gets it and starts pulling things out of the piles which ten crash down on the walker and eventually trap him to the ground. This gives Rick a chance to find something sharp before taking the walker’s head out and defeating him once and for all. This would be a great chance for a mic drop.

The woman agrees to help them fight, but only if Rick can find them “lots” of guns. Then she demands “half” of whatever they get after the win, but Rick says absolutely not — they can get a third. They agree on a third as well as half the food they stole and the guns. Before leaving Rick finally asks the woman for her name: Jadis.

Daryl Finally Finds Carol

Now we jump back to King Ezekiel, who Carol finds in her yard with a few of his men. She’s upset that they aren’t leaving her alone like she asked, but he promises they are just out there to clear some of the “wasted” in the area so she remains unbothered. However, Jerry reveals he’s carrying around a cobbler for her, and at the King’s suggestion she takes it before going back inside. A moment later there is a knock at her door and a clearly frustrated Carol opens it only to find Daryl standing on her porch like a lost dog. She is immediately brought to tears and the embrace, but Daryl gently pushes her away before asking the obvious: why did she leave? Her answer is simple: “I had to.” Daryl doesn’t push the subject.

Later that night we see Carol sitting by the fire in her little cottage, candles ablaze around the room, and Daryl sitting at a table in the corner. She tells him she couldn’t lose anyone else, including him, and that she couldn’t keep killing people. Then she asks him if the Saviors ever came, and we’re reminded of what she doesn’t know. Carol asks if everyone is okay, and she sits up as tears flow from her eyes. It’s clear she not only misses everyone but that she might even feel a tinge of guilt for leaving them behind knowing full well she could have helped defend them. Daryl is silent for a moment and then he flat-out lies to her. “They came. We got ’em all.”

We watch as Carol is overcome with relief, then serves dinner for both of them. Not too much later she’s watching as Daryl leaves, but then turns back to embrace her tightly for a long moment. He tells her to take care of herself before finally leaving, unsure if they’ll ever see each other again.

The episode ends with Morgan finding Daryl getting to know Shiva. He’s impressed and thinks Ezekiel will be too, but Daryl isn’t interested in staying behind to find out. He tells Morgan they need the Kingdom, now more than ever, but Morgan says it’s definitely not going to happen. Daryl decides that he’s going back to Hilltop the next day to prepare for the fight, and that’s where the show leaves us.

