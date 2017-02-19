‘The Royals’: Jake Maskall Teases ‘Dark’ Cyrus In Finale & Season 4 Possibilities

Cyrus is no longer king, so what’s next? HollywoodLife.com talked to Jake Maskell EXCLUSIVELY before the Feb. 19 finale to talk Cyrus’ mindset after the shocking loss, his relationship with Liam, and whether or not Cyrus will do something drastic on coronation day.

Now that Robert is king, what is Cyrus’ mindset going into the season finale?

You know, I don’t ever think he’s ever been in such a dark place. His whole life has been crushed. He’s losing this fight against cancer, he’s lost the love of his life and presumes her to have been murdered, and his son has been whisked away. The only thing that he’s really got to live for is the throne. At the end of 309, when the clock strikes and he realizes that he is no longer king, he’s in a terrible, terrible, terrible place.

Like anyone would be…

Absolutely. The queen comes in and tries to gloat again, you know, kicking him when he’s already down. She takes a lot of glee in rubbing salt into the wound. The only thing that he can do is turn around and say, “I’m going to ruin this coronation. I’m going to shoot myself.”

What are Cyrus’ thoughts on Liam? He was the only member of the family who didn’t side with Robert and didn’t trash Cyrus before the privy council.

With Liam, it’s funny because we now have three seasons working together. Talking with creator Mark [Schwahn] and we’ve explored and realized that there is a link between Liam and Cyrus because they’re both spares. There was that really great speech I got to give where I sort of say, “We are alike but I’ve actually touched greatness. I can tell you tell it’s worth every bit.” Weirdly, Liam goes on and quotes me, literally, verbatim to Robert. Do you know what? He’s done that. He’s taken bits of advice from Cyrus before. There is a link and I wonder how much of that will grow in season 4 because they’ll have even more common ground.

Cyrus has said that if he loses the crown that he’ll kill himself. Do you think he has what it takes to really do it?

Yeah, I do. He’s absolutely, inconsolably the darkest he could be. He has nothing and he will not be beaten by the cancer. That’s another thing.

How far is Cyrus willing to grow to get the crown back? Or do you think he’s done fighting?

No, no, no, no, no. I don’t know if he will get it back. I think it’s like the queen, she can’t really ever be queen again. I think Cyrus has had his day as the king. He’s loved it. He’s really loved it. Actually, it’s something he never even dreamt was possible. I wonder if it will be about getting Liam on the throne. But, secretly, maybe at the end of the day, if he sort of thinks he can get Liam on the throne… there’s always a possibility he could get the crown back, you know?

The Royals airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on — Team Robert or Team Cyrus? Let us know!