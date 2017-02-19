Tarek & Christina El Moussa ‘Terrified’ TV Careers Are Over — Seeking Solo Gigs

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are ‘desperately trying’ to launch their own solo shows amid their split, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, since they’re ‘terrified’ their TV careers are over. Find out why the ‘Flip or Flop’ stars want to stay in the limelight!

Tarek El Moussa, 35, has reportedly dropped his estranged wife Christina El Moussa, 33, from his real estate business amid their split. She’s also pursuing her own career goals, but there’s still going to be an adjustment period. “Unfortunately, they are terrified of going back to ‘civilian’ life off of TV,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Christina loves being on TV and wants to parlay Flip Or Flop into a bigger career in front of the camera. Tarek is also about the perks that come with being a ‘TV star’. He loves the attention he gets from women.”

They became household names from co-starring on the same reality show, but now Tarek’s actions prove he’s ready to move on professionally and personally from Christina. He’s also reportedly circulating ads in Orange County, California with only his picture and information on it. The real estate agent is even working with Sotheby’s now, according to documents from TMZ.

“Tarek and Christina were definitely putting on a show for the public,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com following the couple’s seemingly blissful Las Vegas appearance on Feb. 10. “When the cameras weren’t pointed at them the smiles dropped and there was definite tension between them. They did not look happy to be together, at all. It’s clear they’re just going through the motions in an attempt to save their show,” our insider said. At least they tried!

Despite the tension between them, Christina made an effort to enjoy the last seven episodes of their HGTV show, before the end of the season. She even shared a candid shot of the crew, including her ex Tarek, on Feb. 15. “I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you,” she wrote in the caption. Cheers to new opportunities!

