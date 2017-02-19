Tarek & Christina El Moussa’s ‘Strained & Tense’ On-Set Relationship Awkward For Crew

Image Courtesy of FOX

Yikes! Tarek and Christina El Moussa are dealing with the awkwardness of working together after a public split. Now, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned their ‘tense and strained’ relationship is causing the ‘Flip or Flop’ crew to feel very uncomfortable.

Tarek El Moussa, 35, and Christina El Moussa, 33, have been trying to smile for the cameras amid their public split, but their behind-the-scenes tension is causing some uneasiness for the Flip Or Flop crew. “Tarek and Christina are definitely trying their hardest to get on, but you can see they’re struggling,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are super aware of not making the crew feel uncomfortable by creating drama, but it’s obvious that there’s no love lost between these two. Things are definitely strained and tense, despite their efforts.”

“Their interactions are kept to the absolute minimum,” our source added. “Once the cameras stop rolling they immediately separate and go off to do their own thing. They’re not spending a single minute more together than is essential for filming. Everyone is kinda walking on needles around them, and aware there’s a powder keg of emotion that could explode at any time. It’s tough.”

Tarek and Christina will soon be saying goodbye to their hit HGTV show, as they’re currently filming the last few episodes. It’s clear she’s trying to make the best of an awkward situation, as she even shared a playful pic of the crew, alongside her estranged husband, on Feb. 15. She wrote in the caption, “I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you.” It’s going to be nostalgic for them all, since it’s the end of an era.

Tarek has already reportedly dropped Christina from his real estate business, but that’s not all. As we previously told you, they’re both trying to launch solo shows, since they’re “terrified” their TV careers are over. Hopefully, it’s on to bigger and better things for both of them in the future!

