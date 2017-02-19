Sarah Michelle Gellar Gushes Over Britney Spears After Slamming ‘Cheesy’ Biopic

REX/Shutterstock

It’s Buffy, b**ch! Sarah Michelle Gellar went to bat for Britney Spears when she tore apart the Lifetime biopic ‘Britney Ever After,’ which she thought didn’t do the pop icon justice.

Back in the ’90s, Sarah Michelle Gellar, 39, was slaying vampires while Britney Spears, 35, was slaying the charts. So when SMG saw her fellow ’90s icon being portrayed in a rather silly way in the Lifetime biopic Britney Ever After she was definitely in a unique position to throw down with the network.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star watched the TV movie when it premiered on Feb. 18 and live tweeted the whole thing, throwing out some absolutely amazing disses, and even having to defend HERSELF when the movie name dropped the slayer. “Highest of highs and lowest of lows all in one moment #britneyeverafter #OppositeofOscar,” she tweeted along with the clip that included the Buffy reference. “Y’all I think they meant a different #buffy #britneyeverafter.”

But when all was said and done, the mother of two wanted the “Slumber Party” singer to know that the insults weren’t about her at all, but the biopic that she felt was not fair to Brit. “And @britneyspears I never #Wnt2DvrceU,” Sarah tweeted on Feb. 19, which was an epic reference to the biopic, during which “Britney” texts now ex-husband Kevin Federline, 38, “I wnt 2 dvrce U.” Aww, Sarah.

Oh @lifetimetv I hope you know we kid because we love pic.twitter.com/UXMvIInvRk — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

She also shot a little forgiveness toward Lifetime for the crazy biopic, tweeting, “Oh @lifetimetv I hope you know we kid because we love,” along with a promotional pic for another classic Lifetime movie, Mother May I Sleep With Danger?. That’s a sentiment shared by many a fan of their crazy flicks, because sometimes they are just so bad they’re good.

