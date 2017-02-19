Russell Westbrook & Kevin Durant Squash Beef To Team Up During NBA All-Star Game

AP Images

So much for that bad blood between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The ex-teammates paused their feud during the NBA All-Star game to team up and score! Some thought they wouldn’t be on the court together, but HollywoodLife.com has the SCOOP that Coach Steve Kerr wasn’t going to keep them separated!

It was like old times. Russell Westbrook, 28, and Kevin Durant, 28, former members of the Oklahoma City Thunder, were a 1-2 punch during the NBA All-Star game on Feb. 19. Kevin passed the ball to Russell in the first quarter, a perfect alley-oop that resulted in the West team scoring big. But everyone, including Steph Curry, 28, couldn’t believe their eyes, as these rivals had buried the hatchet to work together as a team.

It seems that coach Steve Kerr, 51, who was managing the West team, wasn’t going to have one player ride the bench while the other was out on the court. “Steve Kerr plans on playing Russell and Kevin Durant at the same time during the game,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.

“He feels that they would be better on the court together then having them sit on the bench at the same time,” the insider added. “Steve knows that the fans want it and he plans to make it happen, he is not worried how awkward it might become between the two.”

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook together again 2018? pic.twitter.com/nR3zUtdwW4 — Mike Ortiz Jr. (@xOrtiz4x) February 20, 2017

Steph Curry is one of us 😂😂😂

(via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/oAxdvTzF9O — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) February 20, 2017

Obviously, it wasn’t awkward at all. It seems that at least, for one night, these two could put their animosity aside. It wasn’t that long ago that they were talking trash to each other during an OKC – Golden State Warriors game. When the two squads met on Feb. 11, the two ended up taunting each other, with Russell repeatedly shouting, “I’m coming.” Kevin rolled his eyes at that, saying “So what?” If looks could kill, these two would have murdered each other on the court.

Yet, even before this NBA All-Star game, Kevin was trying to squash any talk of a feud with Russell. Much like President Donald Trump, 70, KD blamed the media of “trying to…make it bigger than what it is,” saying on Feb. 7 that the feud between him and Russell was not a real thing. Maybe it is or not. It seems that for one night, these two could be teammates again.

What do you think about Russell and Kevin, HollywoodLifers? Do you think they have some legit beef between them?

