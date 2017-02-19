Miley Cyrus Parties With Family In Tennessee While Liam Hemsworth Chills In Malibu

Courtesy of Instagram

Sweet home Nashville! Miley Cyrus headed back to Tennessee over the weekend to hang with the fam while her fiancé Liam Hemsworth chilled in Malibu with his own clan. Check out the sweet pics from her little trip here.

Miley Cyrus, 24, comes from a giant family who loves nothing more than spending time together. So, of course, when she headed back to her old stomping grounds of Nashville, Tennessee on Feb. 18, we just knew we were gonna see some very cute pics of the Cyrus clan. Lucky for us, the “Wrecking Ball” singer did not disappoint!

Miley shared so many pics of her loving family to Instagram, showing her adoring parents and siblings all huddled together smiling brightly. Miley captioned the family shot, “FAMILY,” of course, with her parents Billy Ray Cyrus, 55, and Trish Cyrus, 49, by her side, along with her siblings Trace, 27, Brandi Glenn, 29, and Braison, 22. Noah, 17, and Christopher, 24, were absent from the family joy, but were definitely missed! Check out the pics in the gallery above.

The singer looked so beautiful during her stay with the fam as she wore a gorgeous floral dress, thigh-high boots and cute candy necklaces. It looks like Miley was probably in town to shoot her family’s new Bravo reality TV series, Cyrus Vs Cyrus, which will star Brandi Glenn and Trish as rival interior designers in Nashville.

The next day, the Voice judge posted even sweeter photos of her having a relaxing time at the homestead, surrounded by her loved ones and even some animals! But the sweetest pic of all was one Miley shared of herself as a little girl. So precious!

While Miley was partying down south, her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 27, was soaking up the sun in Malibu with his 36-year-old bro Luke Hemsworth. The couple, who very clearly are secure enough they can enjoy a weekend apart, had an adorable date night on Feb. 14 in honor of the most romantic day of the year — Valentine’s Day. A date has not been set for the wedding yet, but boy are we already excited!

