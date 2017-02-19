Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Back Together: Why He’s Sure It’s Forever This Time

REX/Shutterstock

Reunited and it feels so good! Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder are dating again after splitting back in 2015. So, what brought them back together, and how are they going to do things differently this time round? Hollywoodlife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder are giving love another chance — and this time round, he’s sure it’s forever! The couple previously dated for three years, before going their separate ways in 2015. The 25-year-old musician went on to date The Originals actress, Danielle Campbell — but they split-up late last year, just weeks after Louis’ mom tragically passed away. It’s around that time that Louis and Eleanor reconnected, and according to our source, the death of his mom helped Louis to focus on the important things in life — and one of those things just turns out to be Eleanor!

“Eleanor reached out to Louis following the death of his mom and she proved to be an absolute rock for him throughout a real time of need,” the source tells Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Eleanor’s support and kindness made Louis remember why he fell in love with her in the first place. His mom’s death made him reevaluate a lot of things in his life, and helped him get his priorities straight.”

All together now: Awwwww! So, how are the two going to do differently this time around? Well, the source says it all comes down to spending quality time together — something Louis is committed to focusing on, now that he doesn’t have the crazy work schedule, and commitments, that he had back in his One Direction days.

“When they were together before he was so wrapped up with the band and touring that he didn’t pay enough attention to their relationship,” the source says. “But Louis has definitely learned from that, and he’s vowing that he wont make the same mistake again. He’s crazy in love with Eleanor and determined to make it work.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder are back for good this time? Vote in our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

