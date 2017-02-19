Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Appear ‘Sad & Tense’ During LA Date Night — Expert Speaks

AKM-GSI

Oh no! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been through so much over the last several months, and now it appears there may be even more trouble in paradise. The duo went out for a date night in LA on Feb. 18, but a top body language expert tells us they looked anything but happy.

Things may be going south for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Dr. Lillian Glass, a well respected body language expert in Beverly Hills told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after seeing pictures from the couple’s date night in LA on Feb. 18.

“The killer body language sign that things are going south is that he is not only walking ahead of her, he is walking about three steps ahead of her. That is a very bad sign in any relationship,” Dr. Lillian Glass said.

“Kim literally seems to be giving Kanye the cold shoulder and is leaning her body away from him, which is another bad sign. Her body is not only repelled by him, her neck is also leaning away, which means she really is not connected to him as her body wants to get away from him. They are also looking in opposite directions, which is also a bad sign, and Kanye is stiff and disconnected from Kim. It is as though anyone could be standing next to him,” she said, while analyzing the set of pictures here.

Sadly, it just gets worse.

“Kanye is four steps ahead of Kim and doesn’t even look at her. She looks to the side, there is no hand holding or affection and they both look sad and miserable. Kim would look happier if she stepped out on her own, but you can see the tension in her face,” she added.

We hate to say it, but this doesn’t sound good. However, we certainly hope Kim and Kanye were just having a bad night. Fortunately, we’ve been told there is “zero chance” for a divorce.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? Do you think they’re headed for a split? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.